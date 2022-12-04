(Reuters) – Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, through a statement released on one of the militant group’s affiliated Telegram channels on Sunday.

The embassy was attacked on Friday and a Pakistani guard was wounded by gunfire in what Islamabad called an attempted assassination of its chief of mission, who was unharmed.

Islamic State claimed the attack was carried out by two of its members equipped with “medium and precision weapons” and targeted the ambassador and guards present in the embassy courtyard.

Taliban authorities said they were investigating the attack and that the embassy compound was fired upon from a nearby building. Police said they arrested a suspect and seized two firearms.

The attack wounded at least one guard and caused damage to the building, Islamic State said.

(By Mahmoud Mourad and Charlotte Greenfield)