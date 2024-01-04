The Islamic State (IS) on Thursday claimed responsibility for Wednesday's suicide bombings in Kerman, Iran, that killed nearly a hundred people. A memorial service was taking place in that city at that time for Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian commander who was killed in an American drone strike four years ago.

Shortly after the attacks, Iranian authorities immediately strengthened their borders with neighboring countries Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to The Guardian because it was already suspected that IS was behind it. Iran subsequently closed several border crossings.

IS Khorasan, a Sunni movement that the Shia regime in Iran is said to view as hostile, is active in northeastern Iran. In a statement, IS says it has killed “apostates”.

The two explosions took place close to each other near Soleimani's tomb, which is located in Kerman. The Revolutionary Guards have promised “tough counteractions” after the attacks and a day of national mourning has been declared in Iran.