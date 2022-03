The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday that left two police officers dead in northern Israel, according to a statement posted on propaganda website Amaq.

“Two members of the Jewish police were killed and others were injured in an immersive commando attack,” the text reads.

