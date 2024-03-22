In a statement, the terrorist group claimed that its armed men managed to escape and that the target was a gathering of Christians | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

In a statement released on Friday night (22), the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that occurred earlier on a complex with a shopping center and concert hall in the Russian city of Krasnogorsk, in the Moscow region.

In a post on Telegram, the terrorist group stated that the armed men who carried out the attack managed to escape. The Islamic State claimed the attack specifically targeted a gathering of Christians at the Crocus City Hall complex.

According to reports, three to five men fired shots in the attack, in which explosives were also detonated. At least 40 people died and more than a hundred were injured.

Earlier, former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, who is also vice-president of the Russian Security Council, tried to link the attack to Ukraine, a country invaded by the Russians in 2022.

“If it is established that these are terrorists from the 'Kiev regime', they must all be found and destroyed mercilessly, like terrorists,” he said.

Ukraine and the United States, the country that has sent the most military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians since the start of the war, denied that Kiev was behind the attack.