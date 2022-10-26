The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack that took place hours earlier on a shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which left at least 15 dead and 40 injured.

The attacker shot at visitors to the Shahcheragh shrine in the afternoon (local time), according to the deputy governor of Fars province, Esmaeil Mohebbipour, to the local news agency IRNA.

The person responsible for the attack was wounded and ended up arrested, as pointed out by the press, which previously published that there were three perpetrators, which was later rectified.

According to witnesses, IRNA found that the perpetrator of the attack arrived at the sanctuary in a car and, shortly after entering the premises, began shooting at people present there, before fleeing.

Before the Islamic State confirmed the authorship, the agency had pointed out that the attack is “the style of takfiri terrorists”. [termo que Teerã utiliza para definir grupos radicais sunitas como o EI]”, while the news agency Nour News, close to the Supreme National Security Council, had claimed that the person responsible was not Iranian.

The Shahcheragh shrine was visited by many people on Wednesday, and the attack took place at a peak time for gifts there.

President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond to the attack and that protests held in the country in recent weeks over the death of a young woman after being arrested by customs police for “inappropriate use” of the Islamic headscarf were related to the attack.

“Experience shows that Iran’s enemies, after failing to create a division in the nation’s united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror,” Raisi told state media, before Islamic State claimed responsibility.

“This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and law enforcement and security forces will teach a lesson to those who planned and carried out the attack.”