Berlin.- The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group said Saturday that one of its members was behind Friday’s deadly stabbing attack in the German city of Solingen and that it acted to “avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

“The perpetrator of yesterday’s attack on a Christian gathering in the city of Solingen,” which left three dead, “is an IS soldier,” said a statement from the jihadist propaganda outlet Amaq. The attack was carried out “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere,” the statement said.

Special police units joined the hunt Saturday for an unidentified man who carried out a knife attack at a crowded festival, killing three people and wounding at least eight others, four of them seriously. A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday. Police said he is suspected of knowing about the planned attack and not informing authorities, but said he was not the attacker.

Markus Caspers, from the anti-terrorist section of the public prosecutor’s office, said at a press conference on Saturday that the authorities had not found the perpetrator of the attack.

“We have not been able to identify a motive so far, but considering the overall circumstances, we cannot rule out” the possibility of terrorism, Caspers said, without elaborating. Thorsten Fleiss of the German police, who was chief of operations on Friday evening, said police were conducting several searches and investigations across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia that would continue throughout the day. He said it was an “enormous challenge” to gather available evidence and witness testimony to get a general picture of what happened. The three people who died were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman, according to authorities. Police warned the public to remain vigilant even as some began laying flowers at the site. Authorities set up an online portal where witnesses can upload images and any other relevant information about the attack.