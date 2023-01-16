By Thiam Ndiaga

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Islamist militants kidnapped about 50 women in Soum province in northern Burkina Faso, a hotbed of jihadist activity, on Jan. 12-13, the government said on Monday.

The mass kidnapping is the first in the insurgency that spread to Burkina Faso from neighboring Mali in 2015, despite costly international military efforts to contain it.

Although Westerners and locals are occasionally captured, women have never before been kidnapped in such numbers. Mass kidnappings have been carried out in Nigeria by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Armed men detained the women as they were picking berries on the outskirts of Liki village, about 15 km from the town of Aribinda, and then at another location in the same district.

“Searches have begun with the aim of finding all these innocent victims safe and sound,” the government said in a statement.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African countries battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has seized large swathes of territory over the past decade.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.7 million displaced across the Sahel, where insecurity has crippled agriculture and contributed to rising levels of hunger, according to the United Nations.

Relatives told Reuters that the missing women had started combing the surrounding bush for food because there was no longer enough to feed their families in the village. They were looking for fruits, leaves and seeds that are ground into powder for the children.