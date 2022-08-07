Another Palestinian leader of Islamic Jihad has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip. This is Khaled Mansour, the movement confirmed on Sunday, after the Israeli army said in a statement on Saturday evening that “leaders of Islamic Jihad have been neutralized”. Mansour was in charge in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. High commander Taysir al-Jabari was killed on Friday.

