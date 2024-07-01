An Israeli military vehicle maneuvers in the Shejaiya area in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Islamic Jihad terrorist group launched 20 projectiles from the Gaza Strip on Monday (1st) against several communities in southern Israel, most of which were intercepted while others fell to the ground without causing casualties, the Israeli army announced in a statement.

The attack, which the Islamists carried out from the town of Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian enclave, is the largest launched from the Strip in recent months, a period in which the missiles that crossed the border into Israeli territory have rarely exceeded ten.

“We bombed Kissufim, Ein Hashlosha, Nirim, Sofa, Holit and the settlements in the Gaza area with rocket fire in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people,” Islamic Jihad wrote in a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed to be attacking the point of origin of the rocket launch in its statement on the matter.

In parallel, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported a shelling in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, in which one Palestinian was killed and an unknown number were injured and taken to the European Hospital in Gaza.

One of the last notable launches from Palestinian territory towards Israel occurred on May 26, when eight Hamas rockets were aimed at the center of the country, including Tel Aviv.

It was the first attack on the region in four months, as militias have reduced their launches, now facing an Israeli offensive in the north and south of Gaza, with particular emphasis on the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City and Rafah, respectively.