More than 1,300 people have died during the Islamic hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the vast majority of whom, the Saudi government said, lacked permits. Many walked for miles in scorching heat after paying thousands of dollars to illicit tour operators.

While pilgrims with permits are transported around the holy city of Mecca in air-conditioned buses and rest in air-conditioned tents, those without registration are often left exposed to the elements. When temperatures surpassed 49 degrees, some pilgrims described seeing people faint and walk past bodies in the street.

Saudi Health Minister Fahd al-Jalajel said 83 percent of the 1,301 reported deaths involved pilgrims who lacked permits. (This year’s hajj took place from June 14 to 19.)

“The rise in temperatures during the hajj season represented a big challenge this year,” he said. “Unfortunately — and this is painful for all of us — those who did not have permits for the hajj walked long distances in the sun.”

Al-Jajel’s comments came after days of silence from the Saudi government over deaths during the hajj, an arduous and spiritual ritual that Muslims are encouraged to perform once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially capable.

With almost 2 million participants each year, it is not unusual for pilgrims to die from heat stress, illness or chronic ailments. It is unclear whether the number of deaths this year was higher than usual, because Saudi Arabia does not regularly report such statistics. Last year, 774 pilgrims died in Indonesia alone, and in 1985, more than 1,700 people died, most of them from heat stress, a study revealed.

The toll this year exposed an underworld of tour operators and smugglers around the world who profit from Muslims desperate to make the trip. The deaths also exposed what appeared to be a wide-scale failure of Saudi security and immigration procedures aimed at preventing unregistered pilgrims from reaching the holy sites, including a security cordon around Mecca that closes weeks beforehand. of the hajj

Despite those efforts, an estimated 400,000 undocumented people attempted the pilgrimage this year, a senior Saudi official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment.

However, in interviews with The New York Times, tour operators, pilgrims and relatives of the dead described exploitable loopholes that allow people to travel to the kingdom on a tourist or visitor visa before the hajj, usually with the help of tour operators. in their countries of origin. Once they arrive, they find a network of illegal middlemen and smugglers offering their services and sometimes abandoning them, they said.

An official hajj package can cost upwards of $5,000 to $10,000, depending on the pilgrim’s country of origin — beyond the means of many who yearn to make the journey.

One unregistered pilgrim who died was Safaa al-Tawab, from Luxor, Egypt, said her brother, Ahmed al-Tawab. The 55-year-old grandmother had been unable to obtain a permit but found an Egyptian company that took her for about $3,000, he said.

The woman ended up walking miles in the heat, Al-Tawab said.

Even for the young and fit, the hajj is a physical challenge, and many are elderly or infirm by the time they can make the journey. Some believe the hajj may be their final rite and that dying in Mecca will bestow blessings.

The Saudi government implements measures to reduce the effects of extreme heat, including the provision of water fog.

But Makhdoom Ali, 36, a Pakistani computer engineer, said he had seen several pilgrims collapse from heat stroke with no immediate help available. “Many lives could have been saved with better government measures,” Ali said.