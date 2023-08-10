The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai donated 6,000 copies of the Hijri calendar 1445 to Union Coop, for distribution to the cooperative’s branches.

The head of the Institutional Communication Department, Hilal Al-Faili, said that the department printed 80,000 copies of the Hijri calendar for the new year, and in turn distributes it according to an approved plan, which includes three places in the Emirate of Dubai, which is the “Union Coop”, for distribution to its branches in the Al-Twar area and the Union Mall. , Al Warqa Mall, Al Safa, Al Barsha, and Umm Suqeim.

The second is in the administration building of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Islamic Culture in Al Barsha.

The third is in the administration building of Maktoum Centers for the Holy Qur’an and its Sciences in Al Warqaa 1.

He stated that the distribution had already taken place in Dubai mosques and its countryside, external chapels, chapels in shopping centers, and in government and private departments and agencies, and companies.