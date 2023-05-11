The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai honored the strategic partners, sponsors and organizing committees of the Ramadan Dubai initiative 1444 AH – 2023, in the presence of the Director General of the Department, Dr. Government agencies and departments participating in Ramadan activities in Dubai.

This came during the closing ceremony of the Ramadan Dubai initiative – which was held yesterday at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai.

During the ceremony, a video was shown about the achievements of the Ramadan Dubai initiative during the holy month.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai organized Ramadan activities in Dubai under the slogan “Ramadan Dubai with those we love” with the aim of spreading familiarity and love among the various communities living in Dubai, and embodying the spirit of interdependence and love in society.

Al-Shaibani stressed that Ramadan Dubai is a translation of the leadership’s vision to improve the city of Dubai in all fields, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, and with those we love and among the various communities that live on its land.