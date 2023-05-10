The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai honored this morning, Wednesday, the strategic partners, sponsors and organizing committees of the Ramadan Dubai initiative 1444 AH – 2023 AD.

This came during the closing ceremony of the Ramadan Dubai initiative – which was held at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai. In the community, 200 Dubai government employees and contestants, 500 thousand dirhams in the arms of the charity race for children “Spartan”, 200 teachers and schools in appreciation of their role, 100 young people from the world at one table, 11 plastic artists to spread the culture of charitable work, and 12 teams in the Dubai Cup And 14 million iftar meals during the holy month, and 640,000 worshipers in Tarawih and Qiyam prayers for the Dubai Readers event, and the Elite Readers event.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai organized the activities of Ramadan Dubai under the slogan (Ramadan Dubai with those we love) and under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of spreading familiarity and love among the various communities that live in On the land of Dubai, and an embodiment of the spirit of interdependence and love in society, especially since Dubai embraces more than 200 nationalities living on its land in complete harmony and harmony, without distinction between race, color or religion.

In his speech, Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani affirmed that Ramadan Dubai is a translation of the vision of the wise leadership to advance the city of Dubai in all fields, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, and with those we love and among the various communities that live on its land, and he congratulated those in charge of the initiative for the success of the events, and on behalf of everyone who joined For this great event, since it began, to conclude this year, the fruit of its efforts with these distinguished partnerships, which drew and continues to draw a smile on everyone’s face.

Al-Shaibani indicated that the United Arab Emirates, with all its components, was able to attract the world at the local, regional and global levels. Greetings to all the bodies, institutions and sponsors of this event, hoping that these are not partnerships as much as they are contributions and moral support that we are proud of, pointing out that This coexistence, harmony and tolerance on this earth is the fruit of what the founding fathers planted in us, and it is an approach rooted in the customs of the great people of the UAE.

He also thanked all the participating, sponsoring and supporting parties for the event, praying to God to perpetuate the blessing of security, safety, pride and dignity on the land of the UAE leadership, land and people.

At the end of the ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Department, honored the department’s executive directors (list of strategic partners), which included the Government Media Office, Dubai Expo City, Dubai Digital Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Holding for Complex Management, Dubai Sports Council, and Union Coop. , National Corporation for Trade and Development, Tadawy Specialized Hospital, and Adam Vital Specialized Hospital, and among the sponsors are Al-Wadq Trading Company and Index Holding. The most participating government agencies and departments were honored in the Employee Preservation Competition that was held during the holy month at the level of Dubai Government employees, including the General Secretariat. To the Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Police General Command, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the winning employees in the competition for all branches of memorizing the Noble Qur’an, males and females, in addition to honoring the organizing and arbitration committees in the competition.

All the artists participating in the (The Art of the Clothes Box) event were also honored to spread the culture of charitable work in Expo Dubai, and a special tribute to the working teams and the organizing committee in the house that managed the Ramadan Dubai initiative.