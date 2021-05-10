The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities issued a list of the most important controls and precautionary measures for the Eid al-Fitr prayer for the year 1442 AH / 2021 in the Emirate of Dubai to revive this honorable year, taking into account the continuation of applying all precautionary controls similar to Tarawih prayers to maintain public health and safety as the prayer halls will be opened before the prayer Eid Al-Fitr will last for 30 minutes and will be closed immediately after prayer, while women’s prayer areas will be closed until further notice.

And the department said in a statement that the Eid prayer will be held at exactly 5:52 am, God willing, and called upon the worshipers not to crowd at the entrances and exits of the prayer hall and not to hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer, stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures in place.

The department extended its congratulations and congratulations to the wise leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates and those residing on its land and the Arab and Islamic nation on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr.





