The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced the construction of the first mosque in the world using 3D printing technology in the Emirate of Dubai, with a capacity of 600 worshipers, and work on it will be completed in the first quarter of the year 2025.

The Director General of the Department, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, said that this project is a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to move the Emirate of Dubai to advanced levels, in which it leads in global competitiveness indicators and that The Emirate of Dubai occupies leadership and innovation in all fields.