On Saturday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its refusal to prejudice the Arab and Islamic identity of the city of East Jerusalem, in any way.
After its meeting in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the organization condemned the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli police during the holy month of Ramadan and the assault on “worshipers and seclusion in its courtyards while performing their prayers and rituals, including women and children.”
The organization, whose membership includes 57 countries, warned of the consequences of continued attempts to violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including daily raids, in violation of international law.
It also warned of the repercussions of this on international peace and security and called on the international community, specifically the United Nations Security Council, in its capacity as responsible for maintaining international peace and security, to assume its responsibilities and take urgent action to take the necessary measures.
