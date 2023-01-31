Today, Tuesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an extraordinary, open-ended meeting of its Executive Committee at its headquarters in Jeddah to express the organization’s unified position towards the burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as to discuss the measures that the organization can take against perpetrators of despicable “Islamophobia” violations.
During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the organization, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his dissatisfaction with the “provocative actions of far-right activists,” stressing that “these acts are criminal acts committed intentionally to target Muslims and insult their true religion, values and sacred symbols.”
Today, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Secretary-General as saying: “The concerned governments must take strict punitive measures, especially since such provocations have been committed repeatedly by right-wing extremists in their countries,” noting that “the commission of these deliberate acts The burning of the Qur’an and insulting the status of the Prophet Muhammad should not be seen as mere incidents of Islamophobia.”
He added: “It is a direct insult to all Muslims, who number about 1.6 billion people,” calling on all concerned parties to take firm measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations in the future.
