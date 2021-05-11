Riyadh (SPA)

The Secretariat convened To the Organization of Islamic CooperationYesterday, the hypothetical emergency meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee of the OIC Member States, chaired by the Republic of Niger, Chair of the 47th Session of the Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers, to discuss the attacks carried out by IsraelThe occupying power, in the Palestinian territories, especially over a city Jerusalem Al-Sharif, at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah.

The organization renewed its commitment to defend the rights of the Palestinian people in it, and to continue working to end the Israeli occupation and embody state sovereignty Palestine And its capital Jerusalem Sharif, and confirmed that the city Jerusalem It is going through one of the most dangerous stages as a result of the irresponsible announcement by the Israeli occupation authorities of the forcible displacement of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes by force from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.