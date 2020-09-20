The Islamic Center Hamburg is considered to be the most important representation of the Iranian regime in Europe. The imam responsible rejects this allegation. The SPD wants to continue working with the institution, although the Office for the Protection of the Constitution speaks of Iranian Islamists.

D.he head of the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH), Imam Mohammad Hadi Moffateh, has denied WELT AM SONNTAG the allegation that his institution acts as the most important representative of the Iranian regime in Europe.

“Neither before nor after the revolution did we have any connections with the Iranian state.” At the same time, Moffateh confirmed that he himself had personal contact with Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian clergyman also defended the memorial service held by his mosque community for General Quassem Soleimani who was killed in January in relation to WELT AM SONNTAG.

“As a man who campaigned for peace in the Middle East, he is a respectful personality,” said Moffateh. The mourning ceremony was “for all martyrs” who sacrificed themselves in the fight against the Islamic State (IS).

Hamburg’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution reiterated its assessment of the IZH: “It is not a normal mosque on the Outer Alster, but Iranian Islamists.”

Despite this warning, Hamburg’s SPD sees no reason to question the state treaty with the Hamburg Council of Islamic Communities, or “Shura” for short.

The IZH is represented on the board of the Schura. Ekkehard Wysocki, spokesman for churches and religious communities: “We are sticking to the contract with the Shura. We are also doing this with a view to a new state treaty in 2022/2023, ”he told WELT AM SONNTAG. He knows the Islamist orientation of the IZH. However, the IZH is only part of the shura.

Dennis Gladiator, domestic political spokesman for the CDU in Hamburg, massively criticizes the attitude of the red-green government. “Perhaps they really think that dialogue could make a difference here.” Christoph de Vries, CDU member of the Bundestag, says: “What the Senate does is basically a kick in the buttocks for the Hamburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution.” In his eyes was a Association ban for the IZH by the interior authority “long overdue.”

