The “Islamic Center Hamburg” has long been considered an extension of the mullahs in Iran – now the federal government has struck with a major police operation.

Munich/Hamburg – The address “Schöne Aussicht 36” is not misleading: The Imam Ali Mosque in Hamburgalso known as the Blue Mosque, is a visual delight. Located directly on the Outer Alster, it is one of the largest and most magnificent Shiite mosques in northern Germany. But it is also considered the home of Islamists. For decades, the mosque’s owner, the “Islamic Center Hamburg”, or IZH for short, has been the focus of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which classifies the center as extremist and controlled by Iran. The mosque was searched in November. A ban was in the air, but was slow to materialize.

Things move quickly on Wednesday morning. While it was still dark, the police arrived with more than 30 police vans, cordoned off the area and used sledgehammers and chainsaws to gain access to the mosque. The Outer Alster was just one of the scenes. Hundreds of police officers searched a total of 53 properties in eight federal states and implemented the ban issued by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD).

Islamist network extends to Bavaria

Bavaria is also affected. Around 50 police officers are searching Munich the Pasing office center at Landsberger Strasse 439. This is where the “Islamic Association of Bavaria” (IVB) has its headquarters. Police officers also visit the homes of the association’s chairmen, confiscating assets and evidence, especially data storage devices. The analysis should now provide deeper insights into the structures. “According to the available findings, the IVB is clearly bound to instructions and is integrated into the IZH in terms of personnel and finances,” explained Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). “The IVB is therefore covered by the ban as a sub-organization of the IZH.”

The IVB has appeared in Bavaria’s report on the protection of the constitution since 2004. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the IZH repeatedly sent imams to the IVB in Munich for important religious events. Herrmann praised the ban as a “serious blow to Islamist efforts in Germany.”

Police officers cordon off the area of ​​the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) with the Blue Mosque. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Faeser’s ministry classifies the IZH as a “direct representation” of the Iranian regime. It aggressively spreads the ideology of the “Islamic Revolution” in Germany. The center is supposed to make the concept of an authoritarian-theocratic rule, which is incompatible with the Basic Law, acceptable. Specifically, according to security authorities, aggressively anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli positions as well as Islamist ideas were spread through the IZH – for example, on the introduction of the Shariakilling homosexuals and eliminating women’s rights. The IZH is also to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is banned in Germany. According to the Interior Ministry, the IZH deliberately presented itself as apolitical to the outside world, avoided public Islamist positions and acted in an “extremely conspiratorial” manner. In the past, however, the center unsuccessfully took legal action against its mention in reports by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Bans on associations are imposed if their activities violate criminal laws or are directed against the idea of ​​international understanding or the constitution. According to the Interior Ministry, all three reasons apply to the IHZ. “It is very important to me to make a clear distinction: we are not acting against a religion,” said Nancy Faeser. The peaceful practice of Shiite faith and religion is expressly not affected by the ban.

Politicians welcome ban on the “Islamic Center Hamburg”

The raids took place simultaneously in Hamburg, Bremen, Berlin, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. The 53 objects were mosques, club rooms, private homes and bank accounts. Four Shiite mosques were closed. What will happen to the confiscated club assets, especially the Blue Mosque, can only be clarified when the ban becomes legally binding.

Politicians from all parties welcomed the ban, as did the Central Council of Jews in Germany. However, Faeser was also criticized, because the findings about the IZH are by no means new. The center has been the focus of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution since 1993. The facts had long been “watertight,” said Hamburg CDU politician Christoph de Vries.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has banned the IZH, an Islamist association active nationwide. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Berlin-based Islam expert Eren Güvercin also stressed: “It has long been known how closely intertwined the IZH is with the regime in Tehran.” He suspects that the federal government held back from banning it for diplomatic reasons. “Germany did not want to trigger conflicts with Iran in order to maintain talks on the nuclear agreement, for example.” However, this attitude was no longer justifiable after the attack on Israel in early October last year.

When the IZH was searched in November, the police also collected evidence for the legal proceedings against the association initiated by Faeser’s ministry. The “serious suspicions” were confirmed by the investigations, said Faeser.