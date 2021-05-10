Cairo (WAM)

A number of Islamic and Christian associations and institutions in Egypt organized the Loyalty Caravan, in memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a man of good who had fingerprints in every corner of Egypt. Including tens of thousands of needy families in all governorates. The caravan traveled to a number of governorates, distributing gifts to every needy person in the atmosphere of this holy month, so that people pray to God Almighty that the deceased Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will reward the best and improve his home.