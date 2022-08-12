Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, stressed that caring for the youth, rehabilitating them and creating the environment that enables them to advance the ladder of science and innovation is an authentic approach for the United Arab Emirates and an approach laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – Our wise leadership with ambitious plans that embrace the sky and made money, continuous care and positive motivation to invest their energies, and today we are reaping the fruits of this approach. In the country there are young role models that we stand before their CVs with pride and pride. For endless care, attention and support.

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said: “Young people are the hope of the future, the builders of glory, the spirit of progress, and the hands of the nation. So I was keen to instill the values ​​of virtue in their souls, the principles of seriousness and diligence in their thinking, and the foundations of determination and persistence in their ambitions, and opened for them the doors of knowledge and proficiency, and paved the way for them to excel and lead. She will remain immortal in the record of civilization, and a shining star in the forehead of history.