The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the development of three of its digital and smart services of public priority, including “Qur’an memorization, Hajj permits, and sustainability of care and financing of mosques,” with the aim of reducing the completion time, enhancing the benefits provided to customers, and so that they have added value that enables the customer to complete his transactions easily. Easily and quickly, in line with the government services development guide “Services 2.0”, which was launched by the UAE government, as part of its initiatives to provide the best services to customers.

The authority stated, in a series of publications broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that the development package aims to raise confidence and efficiency indicators and provide 100% digital services.

The Authority stated that, based on the Government Labor Services Charter, three priority services were developed for customers according to the “Service Guide 2.0” methodology, the first of which is the “Teaching the Holy Qur’an” service, which is a community service provided by the Authority to all members of society, to teach the Holy Qur’an and its sciences, and is implemented through Three semesters throughout the year, through various channels, including “Holy Quran memorization centers, mosque circles, and the smart platform for teaching the Holy Quran.” She added that the development contributed to reducing the time taken to complete this service, which begins by submitting an application to join the Holy Quran teaching service to memorization centers, mosque circles, or the smart platform for teaching the Holy Quran, by registering with the digital ID, then the customer receives the reference number, provided that a test is conducted to evaluate it. Or determine the customer’s level, then send a notification of an appointment, interview data, and placement test, and finally the customer receives an approval notice that includes information in the name of the memorization center or circle, and a schedule of days and hours of attendance.

The Authority explained that the second service included in the development is the “Sustainability of Mosque Care and Financing” service, which allows all members of society to donate to build mosques and add facilities to them, noting that the development aims to reduce the time it takes to implement the service from 15 days to four days.

The Authority pointed out that the third service included in the development is the “Hajj Permits Service,” with the aim of reducing the time it takes to complete it from 60 to 30 days, in addition to reducing the number of data fields and documents required, and reducing the number of work steps required to complete the service.

The head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, stressed the Authority’s keenness to translate the UAE’s vision, approach and strategy in designing government services in creative and innovative ways, keeping pace with modernity and the developmental and cultural renaissance, in a way that achieves quality of life and the well-being of society.

In turn, the Director General of the Authority, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, confirmed that the Authority was keen to strengthen the state’s directions by implementing the “Government Services 2.0” development guide, which constitutes a qualitative shift that seeks to consolidate the idea of ​​designing and managing digital service products that aim to sustain development processes instead of managing projects. Providing proactive services to customers, identifying their needs and requirements, and focusing on facilitating access to the service and making it available through modern channels that customers always prefer in their daily lives.