Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, participated in the international conference organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the slogan “Communication and Integration” with the participation of 85 countries, represented by ministers and heads of religious affairs, fatwas, sheikhdoms and Islamic associations. In his speech, he thanked the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the good organization of the conference, stressing that the United Arab Emirates, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stands united with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, may God protect him, in containing challenges with wisdom, dialogue, and constructive civilized communication, to consolidate tranquility and fraternity, interdependence and integration, and strengthening the pillars of stability in the world, through dialogue between religions, to protect universal values ​​and the human common, as was evident in The Document of Human Fraternity, the New Pact of Curiosity, and humanitarian development initiatives around the world.

Al-Kaabi said: This conference comes in the midst of great and qualitative challenges, afflicting the system of human values, which were called for by the eternal heavenly messages, and sound minds unanimously agreed on them, the most important of which are: faith values, as they are challenged by currents that do not believe in the existence of a creator of universes, and mock all religions, as well as That family values ​​are exposed to crucial challenges in their formative structure, aiming to deviate from the innate concept of marriage between a male and a female. In addition, the values ​​of moderation and tolerance are exposed to intellectual and behavioral challenges, carried out by currents of political Islam that hijack high-end Islamic concepts, interpret religious texts with extremist interpretations, wash the minds of their followers, and call them to revolt against the rulers of Muslims, and deny their homelands and societies, which led to the distortion of principles. The tolerant religion of Islam, the spread of Islamophobia, and the extremist right groups undermining the sanctities of Muslims by burning copies of the Holy Qur’an and mocking the personality of our great Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace.

an opportunity

In conclusion, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi indicated that this communication conference is an opportunity for communication and integration between scholars, muftis, religious leaders, and officials concerned with religious discourse in the world. It is also a valuable opportunity that requires us to work together to deepen fraternal ties and enhance joint action. This conference was attended by Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Dari, Director General of the Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa, and Sheikh Talib Al-Shehhi, Director Executive for Islamic Affairs, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, Chief Mufti in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.