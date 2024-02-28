The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai has launched a new application to calculate prayer times and the direction of the Qibla around the world, and it is characterized by high accuracy not found in other specialized applications.

“Dlock DXB”, which is available on the Apple and Android stores, is the first global application issued by a specialized legitimate government institution, which is the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, in cooperation with the International Astronomy Center.

The application contains short screens in various shapes and sizes, and supports all operating systems for phones and tablets in Arabic and English. It is the first friendly application for people of determination in this field.

“Dlock DXB” has several advantages, most notably: it provides accurate and reliable prayer times that are identical or very close to the official times in most Islamic countries, and accurate for other countries of the world. It also displays the direction of the Qibla in multiple ways, such as a compass, augmented reality, and a 360-degree image of the Holy Kaaba. And also through the map.

It can also determine the user's geographical location accurately and automatically, and choose the name of the city stored in it, from among about 50,000 cities in 190 countries, or by the place you specify on the world map.

The application issues alerts at the time of the call to prayer and the Iqama, and others before the time of the call to prayer, and also provides the feature of converting between the Hijri and Gregorian dates, in addition to the calendar of the early Hijri months.