The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has directed all preachers at its affiliated mosques across the emirates of the country to be brief in the Friday sermon, so that the duration of delivering the sermon with prayer does not exceed 10 minutes, starting next Friday, until the beginning of next October, stressing that This decision comes out of the Authority’s concern for the safety of worshipers, and to prevent hardship for those who visit the Houses of God Almighty, especially in the summer months when temperatures rise.

The Authority explained that facilitation is a well-established approach in our true Islamic religion, which considers protecting oneself and maintaining one’s health to be among the five necessities, namely preserving one’s religion, one’s life, one’s wealth, one’s offspring, and one’s mind. It stressed that this procedure is in line with the approach of the UAE and its wise leadership, which pays special attention to preserving the health of individuals by enacting regulatory legislation and laws that enhance this aspect.

She stressed her keenness to take care of the mosques, provide them with all their requirements, and create a comfortable environment for worshipers that enables them to perform their prayers in the houses of God with spirituality and tranquility, praising the great support she enjoys from His Highness the President of the State – may God protect him – and the wise leadership.