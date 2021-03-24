Islamic Affairs and Endowments, in coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, issued a circular to all imams of mosques nationwide to perform absentee prayers for the country’s deceased Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, after the Maghrib prayer today, Wednesday.

It also called for alerting the worshipers to participate in the prayer while applying the precautionary measures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

