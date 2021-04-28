The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai has announced that Tahajjud prayers will be allowed in the emirate during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, in accordance with similar precautions and precautionary measures for Tarawih prayers.

And the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office was transferred on Twitter: “Limiting the time of Tahajjud prayer to no more than 30 minutes at 12:00 midnight until 12:30 in all mosques in the emirate with the necessity to adhere to all precautionary measures in place in advance and to close mosques immediately after prayer and not allow To sit down and i’tikaaf. “

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai said, “The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa encourages worshipers, especially senior citizens, residents, people with chronic diseases and women, to live the Sunnah of performing Taraweeh prayers and tahajjud in their homes through their prayers in congregation with their household or alone, and they have the reward of Taraweeh and Tahajjud in full, God Almighty willing. “.