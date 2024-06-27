The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has directed all mosque preachers affiliated with it across the Emirates to be brief in their Friday sermons, so that the duration of the sermon and prayer does not exceed 10 minutes, starting from today, Friday, corresponding to 28/6/2024, until the beginning of October, in the interest of the Authority for the safety of worshipers, and to prevent hardship for those who frequent the houses of God Almighty, especially in the summer months when temperatures rise. The Authority explained that facilitation is a well-established approach in our true Islamic religion, which considers protecting oneself and maintaining health as one of the five necessities, represented in preserving religion, life, money, offspring and mind, indicating that this procedure is in line with the approach of our country and our wise leadership, which gives special attention to the aspect of preserving the health of individuals by enacting regulatory legislation and laws that enhance this aspect. She stressed her keenness to care for and look after mosques, provide all their requirements, and create a comfortable environment for worshippers, enabling them to perform their prayers in the houses of God with spirituality and peace of mind, praising the great support she receives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.