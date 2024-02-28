The head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, discussed in the meeting attended by the Director-General of the Authority, Mohammed Saeed Al-Neyadi, the executive directors, and the directors of branches and departments, the Authority’s preparations to receive the holy month of Ramadan, and its readiness to provide its services to the community with modern visions that enable it to invest benefits. This blessed month.

Dr. Al-Darai was briefed on the authority’s plans, strategy, programs and activities during the month of Ramadan, and examined the most prominent challenges and obstacles and the mechanism for overcoming them, stressing the necessity of equipping mosques at the level of the emirates of the country, providing all their requirements of furniture, air conditioning and sound equipment, and preparing them to receive worshipers and prayer halls in a civilized manner that ensures comfort and reassurance for Muslims to perform their prayers. Praying therein is ease, mercy and tranquility.

