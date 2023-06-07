The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the completion of procedures for registering national pilgrims that meet the requirements approved for the Hajj season of 1444 AH, noting that the total number of completed Hajj requests amounted to (6228) pilgrims.

The authority stated that priority in registration was given to senior citizens, people of determination, people with chronic diseases and their companions, noting that the number of those registered through the electronic system for registration of national pilgrims amounted to 28,755 citizens.

The authority affirmed its keenness to achieve the vision of the wise leadership by providing the best services to pilgrims from the beginning of the Hajj journey until their safe and happy return, appreciating the great efforts made by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.