Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments on assignment, met with officials of Hajj campaigns in the country, to discuss a set of topics related to the procedures for this year’s Hajj season 1445 AH / 2024 AD, in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al-Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority, and the executive directors and officials of the Authority. .

During the meeting, which was held at the Authority’s main headquarters in Abu Dhabi, many topics were discussed aimed at facilitating the work of Hajj campaigns, and developing ways of cooperation with the Authority to provide the best level of services, in addition to discussing many proposals aimed at improving Hajj programmes. His Excellency Dr. Al-Darai stressed the importance of The great support provided by the wise leadership to create the ideal environment for the country’s pilgrims and harness all the necessary capabilities for their comfort. He pointed out the Authority’s keenness to follow the highest quality standards in developing the services of the official Hajj delegation, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the state’s strategic plans for the sustainability and excellence of services, calling for maintaining Achievements and excellence in providing quality services to pilgrims.

His Excellency appealed to campaign owners to be transparent in providing a clear program for pilgrims, including all the services they provide to them in the Holy Land, taking into account fair competition between campaigns and preserving the reputation of the campaign and the country to which it belongs.

The Authority informed the campaigners of the new decisions regarding Hajj affairs for this year 1445 AH, which in their entirety emphasize the necessity of early implementation of all procedures related to pilgrims, stressing that it will announce the procedures related to the Hajj season at specific timings.