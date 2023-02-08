The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced that registration for the Hajj season for the year (1444 AH-2023) will open through the authority’s official website or the authority’s smart application, during the period from February 13 to March 10.
The authority stated that it will start, immediately after the end of the registration period, the sorting mechanism and granting Hajj permits in accordance with the approved conditions and controls.
