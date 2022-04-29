The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, with all the emirates of the country, has started its preparations regarding mosques and Eid chapels, preparing them to receive worshipers and enabling them to perform the blessed Eid al-Fitr prayer with comfort and spirituality, keeping pace with the joy of this occasion in light of the recovery that the country is witnessing from the Corona pandemic.

The Director General of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Muhammad Saeed Al Neyadi, praised the great support of the authority from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates, extending his warmest congratulations to them on this happy occasion, praying to God to provide them with good health and wellness and to return this occasion to the people of the Emirates and the whole world with goodness, blessing and safety.

Al Neyadi affirmed the authority’s keenness on the safety of worshipers and creating an ideal environment that enables them to perform their prayers with peace and ease, indicating that the authority has made all its arrangements and plans in mosques and chapels to hold the Eid al-Fitr prayer rituals, as the doors of chapels and mosques will be opened for Eid prayer after dawn prayer on the day of Eid. Provided that the external loudspeakers are opened to broadcast the Eid takbeer half an hour before the prayer, and the entry and exit of worshipers will be supervised in cooperation with volunteers to avoid overcrowding, calling for adherence to the precautionary measures followed in mosques by wearing a mask, and applying the physical distance between worshipers with a distance of one meter, taking care to Using the personal rug, praying to God to make it a happy and blessed Eid to all.



