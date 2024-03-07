The Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, announced the details of the program for the guests of His Highness the President of the State during the holy month of Ramadan, confirming the readiness of 5,276 mosques affiliated with the Authority nationwide to receive worshipers during the holy month.

Al-Darai stated that this year the authority will host 20 senior Islamic scholars in 9 Arab and Islamic countries as part of the “Guests of His Highness the President, may God protect him” program during Ramadan 2024.

He said: “The Authority furnished and rehabilitated about 180 mosques in preparation for the month of Ramadan 2024, and completed more than 31,000 reports submitted by the mosques. The mosques affiliated with the Authority delivered more than 700,000 preaching lessons, strengthened capabilities to clean the houses of God, prepared women’s prayer halls, and intensified awareness of behavioral behaviors.” Visitors of mosques, and the new mosques were provided with Qur’ans,” stressing that the authority had finished printing 100,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an at the expense of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.