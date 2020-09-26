Highlights: Outside the Indian High Commission, Hindus organized a ‘protest’

People brought from Karachi to Islamabad in the name of Yatra

Protests over the death of 11 Pakistani refugees in Jodhpur

Islamabad

The Pakistan government’s habit of chanting rage against India has become so ingrained that lies are being resorted to within the country. On the international stage, the Pakistan government ministers try to surround India. At the same time, the MP of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came out one step. He made a drama of protest of Hindus outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, which has now opened its doors.

Travel brought

Actually, a video of Hindus opposing India was revealed in front of Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Everyone was shocked by this. Now the protesters who have joined it have told that they were not told that Islamabad had to go to protest against India but it was said that they had to go for the yatra. A person has told that two days before Karachi, those people were brought by speaking free travel.

Request to be returned

He said, ‘When we reached here, first we were hungry and thirsty in the name of yatra and then put up for protest. People want to go back to Karachi but the security is not letting go. ‘ He said that the families, including young children, are stranded here and pleaded for help in going back to Karachi. Protests over the deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus were claimed in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, India.