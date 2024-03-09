Islam | The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan begins in Finland

Ramadan ends with the feast of id al-fitr, which is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims the holy fasting month of Ramadan begins in Finland on Sunday evening. The first fasting day of Ramadan is Monday in Finland, it was reported from the Islamic Church of Finland.

There are slight differences between the different countries of the world when Ramadan begins.

Ramadan is also not at the same time every year. The fasting of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic hijra calendar, begins with the sighting of the new moon. The fast ends when the new moon is sighted again.

Ramadan ends with the feast of id al-fitr, which is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar. Also, the closing party is not celebrated at the same time every year.

Id al-fitr is celebrated by both Sunni and Shia Muslims. There are slight differences in the customs related to the celebration in different countries.