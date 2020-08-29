How violence erupted in Sweden As reported by Swedish newspaper Aftonblat, Rasmus Paludan, leader of Sweden’s nationalist party Stram Kurs, was to attend a seminar on ‘Islamization in the Nordic countries’ in Malmö city on Thursday. However, the local administration refused to allow Rasmus Paludan in keeping with law and order. He was arrested when he tried to forcefully enter the city. A day later, on Friday, his supporters burnt some copies of the Quran at a crossroads in Malmö.

Why dispute over Muslims in Nordic country Some countries in Northern Europe are called Nordic countries. It is a term for geography, which includes Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Greenland. The population in this country is very less. Recently, millions of refugees have turned to these Nordic countries in the period of ongoing violence around the world. In which the rest of the countries except Poland have given shelter to a large number of Muslim population. At the same time, there is a charge of the permanent residents that it has disturbed the social fabric.

Who is rasmas paludan Rasmus Paludan is the top leader and lawyer of Sweden’s nationalist party Stram Kurs. He founded the ultra-nationalist party Stram Chairs in 2017. In many videos, he can be seen talking against Muslims or insulting the Quran. Ressamus has been defending it as his freedom of expression. His entry into Sweden on Friday has been banned for two years.

Have been punished many times In June, Paludan was convicted for posting anti-Islam videos on his party’s social media channels. For which he was sentenced to three months in jail, but he refused to follow the law. In 2019, he was sentenced to 14 days conditional imprisonment for making racist speeches. In June, he was convicted in 14 cases including racism, defamation and dangerous driving. For which he was sentenced to two months.

In Sweden, one of Europe’s most peaceful countries, riots broke out since the news of the Quran’s insult on Friday night. A large number of people took to the streets of Malmo city and also threw stones at the police. During this time, protesters also set fire to several cars parked on the roadside. The police fired tear gas shells and also detained some protesters to control the violent mob.