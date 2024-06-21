Islam | More than a thousand pilgrims died of heatstroke in the 50 degree heat in Mecca

Islam|A large number of pilgrims travel to Mecca without official permission. Most of the dead are from Egypt.

Already over one thousand people are estimated to have died during the Muslim hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in the extreme heat, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

The timing of the Hajj pilgrimage varies from year to year, and this year it coincided with a very hot time in the summer. In Mecca, the highest temperatures of 51.8 degrees have been measured this week.

Of the dead more than 600 are from Egypt. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the prime minister has ordered an emergency agency to investigate the situation of the Egyptian pilgrims by Mustafa Madbul under.

An Egyptian Mustafa told AFP that both his parents had died on the pilgrimage. According to Mustafa, his parents were already old, and the heat and lack of water were too much for them.

According to Mustafa, the only consolation for the family now is that the parents will be buried in the holy city of Islam.

“We believe that God had decided this to be their fate. Still, all of Egypt is sad now,” Mustafa described.

People gathered around the Kaaba temple in Mecca on Thursday.

HAJJ is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam and one of the world’s largest public events. Every Muslim who is able to do so is expected to participate in the pilgrimage at least once in his life.

Officially, you can participate in the pilgrimage by obtaining a permit, which will be drawn. However, many travel to Mecca cheaper without an official permit. Almost all of the dead Egyptians are believed to have traveled on the pilgrimage without permission.

Many shops, restaurants and vehicles require official permission from their customers during Hajj.

Pilgrim Yasser told AFP that he has recently been unable to move in the scorching heat of Mecca because he does not have a pilgrimage permit and the official buses therefore refuse to transport him without paying huge sums of money secretly.

The hospital’s emergency department in the Mina area also no longer accepted him for treatment without a pilgrimage permit.

Yasser says that he lost his wife in the crowd and searched for her in all the hospitals in Mecca without success.

“I don’t want to believe that he is dead, because that would also be the end of my life,” Yasser described.

of Saudi Arabia according to officials, 1.8 million pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s pilgrimage.

Last year, around 300 people died from the heat during the pilgrimage.