Friday, September 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Islam | Indonesia jailed a woman who recited a prayer before eating pork

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Islam | Indonesia jailed a woman who recited a prayer before eating pork

The court considered that it was blasphemy.

in Indonesia On Tuesday, the court sentenced a woman who recited a prayer and then ate pork in a video she published on the Tiktok service to two years in prison.

News agencies AFP and Reuters report on the blasphemy verdict, among others.

Lina Mukherjee, 33, considers himself a Muslim. In a video he posted in March, he recited “in the name of God” and then ate crispy fried pork skin.

Islam prohibits eating pork. With over 270 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim country.

of Palembang according to the verdict read in the city on the island of Sumatra, Lina Mukherjee “distributed information with the purpose of inciting hatred or an image of an enemy against an individual or group on the basis of religion”. The court used the position of Indonesia’s most important clergy council to support its decision, according to which it was blasphemy.

See also  Amusement parks | Abandoned Wasalandia became a dilapidated ghost park - Now its story ends once and for all

In addition to the prison sentence, Lina Mukherjee was fined 250 million rupees, or about 15,000 euros.

“I know I’m wrong, but I didn’t expect this punishment,” he commented to the local news outlet Metro TV.

#Islam #Indonesia #jailed #woman #recited #prayer #eating #pork

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
It became known about Ukraine’s attempts to recruit Russian officers through WhatsApp

It became known about Ukraine's attempts to recruit Russian officers through WhatsApp

Recommended

No Result
View All Result