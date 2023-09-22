Islam | Indonesia jailed a woman who recited a prayer before eating pork

The court considered that it was blasphemy.

in Indonesia On Tuesday, the court sentenced a woman who recited a prayer and then ate pork in a video she published on the Tiktok service to two years in prison.

News agencies AFP and Reuters report on the blasphemy verdict, among others.

Lina Mukherjee, 33, considers himself a Muslim. In a video he posted in March, he recited “in the name of God” and then ate crispy fried pork skin.

Islam prohibits eating pork. With over 270 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim country.

of Palembang according to the verdict read in the city on the island of Sumatra, Lina Mukherjee “distributed information with the purpose of inciting hatred or an image of an enemy against an individual or group on the basis of religion”. The court used the position of Indonesia’s most important clergy council to support its decision, according to which it was blasphemy.

In addition to the prison sentence, Lina Mukherjee was fined 250 million rupees, or about 15,000 euros.

“I know I’m wrong, but I didn’t expect this punishment,” he commented to the local news outlet Metro TV.