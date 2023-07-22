Islam | Amel was only 15 years old when she decided to wear the hijab – Six women tell us what they think about wearing a headscarf

HS asked six women who grew up in a Muslim culture what thoughts the use of headscarves and the related discussion evoke in them.

From Espoo Amel was 15 when she decided to wear the hijab. The decision was exceptional in the family, because none of Amel’s sisters wears a scarf.

“Before I decided to wear the scarf, my mother told me that Amel will then understand that the world will see you very differently, and job opportunities will leave just because you look like this.”

Growing up in a Muslim family, Amel considers wearing a scarf a religious duty. Covering her hair is a rule she wants to follow.

Amel himself was born and raised in Finland, but the family’s roots are in Tunisia.

Now 22-year-old Amel has not faced coercion to wear a scarf in Finland. Instead, he has seen pressure, but according to him, he rarely comes across that either.

“I will never claim that there are no women in the world who are forced to wear a scarf, but according to my experience in Finland, that is not the main reason why women wear a scarf.”

A scarf usage In Finland, the Minister of Finance has been in the spotlight recently Riikka Purran (ps) because of the blog post he wrote in 2019 and the discussion that started from it. In his text, among other things, Purra calls Muslim women “black verses”.

According to Purra, in his text he defends the Western understanding of equality and women’s rights.

The discussion continued this week, when the member of parliament and the Helsinki city councilor Atte Kaleva (cook) wrote on Twitterthat in Finland you should walk with your face visible in public places or leave the country.

In his text, Kaleva referred to the burka and niqab scarves used by some Muslim women, which also cover the lower part of the face.

But what do Muslim women and women who grew up in Muslim families think about scarves?

In Tiktok videos, Amel deals with topics such as Islam, wearing a headscarf and racism in Finland.

With his Tiktok video Amel smiles while wearing a hijab. The video is a response to a comment sent by a viewer, which reads: “take off your scarf”.

Since Amel has visibility on social media, she does not want to appear in the story with her last name for her own and her family’s safety and privacy.

According to Amel, Islamic dress codes do not only apply to women. For example, men should grow a beard and cover at least their shoulders and the area from below the knee to the navel.

“Nobody just questions it because it’s what we’re used to in our society.”

Since the scarf is not the norm in Finland, nor in all Muslim countries, there will be pressure to not wear it, Amel says. So there are also differences in attitudes towards scarves between different families and communities.

In particular, Amel would like women wearing scarves to be seen as people, and to talk about them and their clothing accordingly.

“It’s just as difficult for me to be judged and mentally attacked because I have a scarf than because I don’t have a scarf. We talk a lot about a woman’s rights and freedoms, but we forget that my rights include the fact that I can cover up if I want to.”

Eva Tawasoli decided to give up her scarf on the threshold of coming of age.

in Iran born and raised, currently working as a city councilor in Vantaa By Eva Tawasoli For (green), taking off the headscarf on the threshold of coming of age led to both physical and mental honor violence.

Tawasol has its roots in Afghanistan. In Finland, he belonged to a conservative community with an immigrant background, where preserving honor was an extremely big thing.

The centerpiece of the culture of honor was the use of a scarf.

“It’s not just a piece of cloth, it’s part of a wider gendered role that defines a woman’s chastity.”

According to Tawasol, in Islam, a woman should avoid attracting men’s eyes, and the beauty of her body should therefore not be shown.

Tawasoli think it would also be important to define what voluntary means when it comes to wearing a scarf. Especially with children, you should think about whether using a scarf is in the child’s best interest.

“When I lived in Iran, wearing a headscarf seemed like a voluntary choice, even though it really wasn’t. I just couldn’t distinguish what was my own free choice, because I was raised to behave in a certain way from a young age.”

However, she emphasizes that some women wear scarves of their own free will. In his opinion, one should be able to recognize whether covering clothing is purely a woman’s own choice.

“Between silence and extreme right-wing rhetoric, there can be a lot of constructive and even critical discussion.”

Jennifer Garraoui answers the phone in the middle of his day off. Garraoui leads the Amal association, whose core activity is promoting the well-being of girls and women based on Islamic values.

She wonders why the use of the headscarf is discussed without Muslim women. Garraoui would also like to bring up in the discussion what kind of challenges a woman living in Finland who wears a scarf faces.

Garraoui’s family does not believe in Islam, but he himself decided to convert to Islam more than 20 years ago. That’s when he decided to start using the scarf himself.

Garraoui based on experience, the use of a scarf is mostly voluntary in Finland.

“Of course, there are situations where intimate partner violence may occur, where a spouse tries to make the other do things that he or she would not normally do. This happens equally in Muslim communities as in other communities.”

In his opinion, giving up the scarf is also possible. According to him, the matter can spark a discussion about the faith of those who give up the headscarf.

“I can’t say that there aren’t people in Finland who have given up the scarf and at the same time been marginalized from the community. It shouldn’t happen that way, but unfortunately I can’t say that it won’t happen that way.”

Nizo Dara grew up in a Kurdish family where headscarves are not worn.

Helsinki Nizo Dara emphasizes that not all Muslims or people of faith wear headscarves. Dara herself grew up in a Kurdish family where a scarf is not worn. The family is from Iraq, but lived in Iran for a while before arriving in Finland.

“If I had started wearing a scarf, my father would probably have questioned why, if it doesn’t improve you as a person.”

However, Dara has friends who have only started wearing scarves in adulthood of their own free will.

In her opinion, it would be important to identify among women who wear a scarf those who wear it voluntarily and those who do not.

“If a small child, who doesn’t even understand anything about religion, is given a scarf, it’s a form of getting used to it. After all, is it free will even as an adult?”, Dara reflects.

Seida Sohrabi hopes for more constructive and critical discussion about the teachings of Islam.

Also Deputy councilor of the city of Helsinki Seida Sohrabi (kok) grew up in a Kurdish family, where Islam was seen mainly as a case study. According to him, the use of a scarf is not very common among Kurds and it is also decreasing all the time.

Riikka Purra’s 2019 writings are described by Sohrabi as tasteless and dehumanizing. However, she feels that she identifies with Purra’s thoughts on defending the position of women.

“In Islam, a woman must cover herself. At the same time, they are sexualized and oppressed. At the same time, men are demonized by thinking that they only have one thing in mind.”

According to his view, wearing a scarf is by no means completely voluntary in Finland, but there are those who wear it of their own free will. Sohrabi also finds it grotesque that children are dressed in scarves, which are used for modesty.

Sohrabi hopes that the discussion around immigration and Islam would not be ridiculed, but that it would be possible to discuss the issue more constructively, and to talk critically about Islam without being labeled as racist.

“It is a completely different thing to criticize the Muslim community and individual Muslims than what Islam says about men and women.”

For Nahla Hewidy, the scarf brought a sense of togetherness.

Finland Muslim Forum’s communications officer Nahla Hewidy put on a scarf at the age of 11 of his own accord. The family debated whether she would be ready to wear a scarf.

“A girl needs to know what wearing a hijab means, and what kind of responsibility she bears when she wears it. Then he will no longer be seen as an individual in Finland, but he and his behavior will be associated with a certain group.”

The desire to wear a scarf arose from a longing for a sense of belonging. Hewidy has lived in Finland all his life, but as a child he felt like an outsider.

“The scarf kind of tied me to a group.”

Why then does Hewidy still want to wear a scarf as an adult?

“In my opinion, the Koran says very clearly that you must wear a scarf. It’s a bit like asking why someone prays.”

Hewidy does not feel that women are pressured to wear a scarf in Finland.

“Of course, we hope that the loved one wears a scarf. It comes more from the fact that when you yourself believe it is the right path, you only hope for the best for the other person.”

In her opinion, it is very superficial to think that wearing a scarf would somehow humiliate a woman.

“Every single person who wears a hijab has faced discrimination and racism at some point and still decides to wear it. Of course, there are also those who have decided that it is too much to face racism every day.”

In his opinion, it is also contradictory that in the writings of Purra and Kaleva, problems are always thought to come from somewhere else.

“But when we are talking about people who were born and raised in Finland, “getting out of the country” is not a solution. The fact that this kind of discussion is accepted increases hate crimes.”