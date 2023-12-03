A two-year-old girl from Kentucky, Isla McNabb, is the youngest ever to join Mensa, the association of people with high IQs. Jason and Amanda McNabb, Isla’s parents, said the little girl learned the alphabet at 18 months and soon after she learned to read. Mensa International is a non-profit organization open to those who score at or above the 98th percentile on a standardized IQ test and is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world.

Isla joined the organization after scoring in the 99th percentile in intelligence, excellent for her age on the Stanford-Binet intelligence scale. Isla’s parents noticed that she had a high attention span right from the start. And although she was clearly very bright, nothing seemed entirely out of the ordinary, until she started learning unusual things at her age. An example? At just one year old, Isla began learning colors, numbers and the alphabet. “At seven months old, when she was asked, she would choose objects from picture books,” explained Isla’s father, Jason McNabb. For her second birthday, Isla’s Aunt Crystal gave her a tablet and when Jason wrote the word “red” she was surprisingly able to read it. Both Jason and Isla’s mother, Amanda, were surprised. So they continued: Jason wrote the words “blue,” “yellow,” “cat,” and “dog” and read aloud and without hesitation everything that was asked of her.

At a certain point, Isla's parents discovered that the little girl wrote, next to each object, the name that represented it: her chair became Chair and the same was true, for example, for the Sofa. Their cat Booger was also found with the letters CAT written on his side. And that's when Amanda suggested Isla get tested.