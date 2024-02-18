The movie 'Isla Bonita' was released in December 2023 only in theaters at that time. However, it recently made its official premiere in Netflix and has managed to position itself as number one on the list of the most viewed films on the platform. Likewise, the performance of the renowned actresses Patricia Barreto, Emilia Drago and Saskia Bernaola, make the film more entertaining.

The Peruvian film 'Isla Bonita' is at its best, since it has also surpassed the biopic of Albert Einstein. In this note, we tell you everything you need to know about this new national cinema proposal to watch at any time.

Trailer for 'Isla Bonita'

What is the plot of 'Isla Bonita'?

'Isla Bonita', the film directed by the directorAni Alva Helfertreats about Andrea, Esperanza and Roxana, who are going through a complicated stage, both personally and professionally, which leads them to reflect on the decisions made and the chosen companies. In this context, they decide to travel to the charming city of Iquitos, where, surrounded by impressive landscapes, fun and new encounters, they will reach vital conclusions and contemplate the possibility of closing a cycle to free themselves from the routine that hinders their happiness.

When did it premiere on Netflix?

'Isla Bonita' premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, February 16. Likewise, the film not only reaches the Peruvian public, but also abroad and has positioned itself as number one on the list of the most viewed. This film is a family comedy that will make you laugh from start to finish.

What was Saskia Bernaola's experience like?

Saskia Bernaola revealed that this was her first leading role and that, despite being an experienced actress, this film project made her a little nervous. However, her desire to participate in the film and have it filmed in the jungle, caused her to put her nerves aside.

How did 'Isla Bonita' fare in the cinema?

Film specialist Maykoll Calderón revealed for RPP that 'Isla Bonita' has surpassed the success of 'Single, married, widowed, divorced', which reached 95,000 viewers in its opening weekend, and is positioned at the same level as 'Susy, a star in Congress', by Liliana Álvarez. In addition, she has managed to surpass international productions such as 'Wish', 'Napoleon' and the prequel to 'The Hunger Games', among others.

Cast of 'Isla Bonita'

Patricia Barreto is Andrea

Emilia Drago as Roxana

Saskia Bernaola as Esperanza

Wales Pana is Danny

César Ritter as Sergio

Alejandro Villagomez

Patricia Portocarrero.

Netflix list of the 10 most viewed movies, number one is 'Isla Bonita'. Photo: Netflix.

