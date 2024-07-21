Defense Ministry: Iskander-M missiles struck 2 echelons of Ukrainian Armed Forces with equipment

The Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on July 21 that Russian troops had used Iskander-M missiles to strike two Ukrainian military echelons carrying military personnel and Western equipment.

The strike was carried out near the town of Barvenkovo ​​in the DPR. It is claimed that up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers and more than 60 units of equipment were destroyed. Each echelon contained 20 platforms with equipment.

Among the destroyed equipment were 14 American MaxxPro armored vehicles, 10 Canadian Senator armored fighting vehicles, and seven armored personnel carriers.

Earlier in July, a crew of the Iskander-M missile system launched a strike with two operational-tactical missiles at the parking lot of a Ukrainian military train in the village of Budy in the Kharkiv region.