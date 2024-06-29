Iskander-M hit the unloading site of a train of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Zaporozhye region

The Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system struck the unloading site of a train of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). RIA Novosti reports this with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian military destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment

It is clarified that the Russian military struck the unloading site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces train in the Zaporozhye region.

The crew of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system launched a missile strike at the unloading site of a railway train with weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the village of Ukrainka in the Zaporozhye region Ministry of Defense of Russia

As a result of the attack, the Russian military destroyed the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, American-made M113 armored personnel carriers, fuel tankers, the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), BMP-2 and cargo vehicles. The fighters monitored the results of the fire using the SuperKAM drone.

Earlier, a warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition exploded in the Zaporizhia region

On the evening of June 29, in the part of Zaporozhye controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a strike was recorded on a quarry where the Ukrainian Armed Forces kept a warehouse with ammunition and military equipment. An explosion was also recorded in Matveevka, where a Ukrainian warehouse with missiles for HIMARS is located.

Prior to this, the head of the Zaporozhye regional state administration, Ivan Fedorov, appointed by the Ukrainian authorities, reported an attack that damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the territory of Zaporozhye controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, he did not specify what kind of object he was talking about.

Russian military took control of a populated area in the region

On June 27, it was reported that the Russian military had established a foothold in the southern and central part of the village of Urozhainoye in the Vremev direction in the Zaporozhye region. The head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov spoke about this.

Our guys have secured a foothold in the southern and central parts of Urozhayny. They are completely under our control. Vladimir Rogov head of the Zaporizhzhya public movement “We are together with Russia”

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces took control of the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporizhia region. More advantageous positions were occupied by units of the “East” group of troops.