Russian Defense Ministry: Iskander crew destroys 2 Patriot SAM launchers

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that an Iskander crew destroyed two Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and a Giraffe radar station. This was reported by RIA News.

A strike on a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was carried out in the area of ​​the village of Yuzhnoye in the Odessa region.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) struck a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of Ukraine in Zaporizhia with an Iskander operational-tactical missile system strike. The equipment transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck near the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region.