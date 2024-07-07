Russian Defense Ministry: Iskander crew destroys 2 Patriot SAM launchers
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that an Iskander crew destroyed two Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and a Giraffe radar station. This was reported by RIA News.
A strike on a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was carried out in the area of the village of Yuzhnoye in the Odessa region.
Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) struck a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of Ukraine in Zaporizhia with an Iskander operational-tactical missile system strike. The equipment transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck near the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region.
