US authorities thwarted an alleged ISIS plan to kill former US President George W. Bush. This was revealed by the Forbes magazine, according to which last November an Iraqi operative of the terrorist organization based in Columbus, Ohio, had gone to Dallas to shoot videos around the former president’s house. As two confidential sources explained to the US magazine, his plan was to smuggle into the country, across the Mexican border, a group of four compatriots who would carry out the attack at a later time.

The FBI explained that it had discovered the plot through some informers and the surveillance of the WhatsApp account of the alleged ISIS agent. The man allegedly wanted to assassinate Bush because he held him responsible for the killing of many Iraqis and for the destruction of the country following the military intervention in 2003. The alleged terrorist had been in the United States since 2020 and had an asylum application in suspended.

“President Bush has all the trust in the world in US intelligence and law enforcement,” said George W. Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford.