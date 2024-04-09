The self-styled Islamic Stateafter the attack in Moscow, has threatened to launch an attack against the four stadiums where the Champions League quarter-finals will be played from tonight. Al-Azaim, one of ISIS's propaganda organs, confirmed these intentions by publishing the image of the four stadiums in which the first leg matches will be played – the Parc des Princes in Paris, the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, the Metropolitan also in Madrid and the London Emirates – accompanied by the caption “Kill them all”.

The new threat follows the recent one spread by another media linked to ISIS, Sarh al-Khilafah, which announced an attack at the Allianz Arena in Munich against fans attending Bayern Munich-Borussia Dortmund.