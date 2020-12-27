Isis | Russia repatriated 19 children from the Syrian al-Hol and Roji camps on the day of slaughter, a total of almost 300 children have been brought in – a decision on the fate of adults living in the camps is still pending

There is little talk of mothers in the Al-Hol and Roji camps in Russia. Authorities will probably have to take a position on the repatriation of mothers in the near future. According to the news agency Interfax, 36 mothers and children who fled to the Turkish side have asked the mission for permission to return to Russia.

Russia on the day of slaughter, repatriated 19 children from the Syrian al-Hol and Roji camps who are Russian citizens and found themselves in the territory of the so-called caliphate ruled by the terrorist organization Isis in Iraq and Syria in 2014-2019.

A flight by the Russian Air Force brought the children to the Tchalovsky military field northeast of Moscow. The children ranged in age from 3 to 15 years. News agency Interfaxine according to the children come from Dagestan and Bashkortostan, as well as the Saratov and Kemerovo regions.

Russian Ombudsman for Children Anna Kuznetsovan according to the children will be subjected to corona quarantine, but efforts will be made to get them in the care of their relatives by the New Year.

At issue was already the twelfth flight of the Russian Air Force, which repatriated children mainly from the al-Hol camp in the Kurdish region of northeastern Syria, says the news site Kavkazki uzel. On the previous, November repatriation flight to Moscow, 31 children flew from camps populated by relatives of Isis terrorists.

The first repatriation flight for children to Russia was made in December 2018. A total of 274 children were brought to Russia before this flight, of which 122 were from Iraq and 152 from Syria. On the previous flight in November, children were flown to Moscow on the 31st.

According to Kuznetsova, repatriations continue: a total of 91 camp children already have travel documents ready for the trip home.

Studies make Russia by far the most active repatriate of children in camps in the world. Most of the children are either from the Islamic Republics of the Caucasus, or they were born to parents from there in the Syrian or Iraq conflict zone. According to Kuznetsova, their origins have been determined by DNA tests, if necessary.

Mothers of children in Al-Hol and Roji camps, on the other hand, have hardly been talked about in Russia. One reason may be that orphans have still had enough to repatriate. According to the Kavkazki uzel website, there are still “hundreds if not thousands” of Dagestans in the two Syrian camps alone.

Women have also apparently been brought home from the camps. At least a research institute ICG said in a report published more than a year ago that about two hundred “women and children” would have been repatriated to Russia.

To Moscow the obedient President of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrovin member of the Human Rights Council Heda Saratova complained a good year ago Radio Svobodan in the interview, no serious attention is paid to the repatriation of mothers, even if there is a reason and even if the women are Russian citizens. According to Saratova, women escape from the camps by paying large sums to human traffickers.

“I have them all [leirien tšetšeeniäiteihin] and I advise, discuss and help what I can, ”Saratova said.

“But now this is the hay of Anna Kuznetsova’s administration.”

Authorities will probably have to take a position on the repatriation of mothers in the near future. According to the news agency Interfax, 36 mothers and children who fled to the Turkish side have asked the mission for permission to return to Russia.

Russian authorities looked at the ranks of a terrorist organization recruited from the Caucasus to leave the country for a moment through the fingers before the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but this unofficial policy ended soon after the Olympics.

However, the people moved to the conflict zone a lot, but not only to the ranks of Isis. The Chechens, for example, have been respected fighters both among terrorist forces and with the Russian army and its associated Wagner mercenaries.

Large numbers of people from the former Soviet republics of Central Asia also enlisted in the ranks of Isis. Diplomatic sources said a good two weeks ago Radio Free Europethat Tajikistan is preparing to repatriate “hundreds” of mothers and children from camps in northeastern Syria.

In Europe There is a record for the repatriation of Isis families in Kosovo, which in April last year brought home 180 mothers and children from Syrian camps at once.

One week ago, Finland brought home two women and six children from the Kurdish region of Syria on a joint flight With Germany.