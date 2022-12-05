A statement broadcast by one of the ISIS-affiliated channels on the “Telegram” application on Sunday, December 4, 2022, said that the organization claimed responsibility for an attack on the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday..

The organization stated that the attack was carried out by two of its members with “medium weapons and sniper weapons,” and targeted the ambassador and his guards who were in the embassy yard.

The organization added that the attack wounded at least one guard and damaged the building.

The embassy targeting incident coincided with an incident in the Afghan city of AIPAC that targeted a school, killing 16 people and wounding 24 others..

New details

Afghan researcher and journalist Fadl Al-Qaher Qazi said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that there are parties trying to embarrass the Taliban government and prove its inability to protect diplomatic missions. .

The targeting took place on the same day that a Taliban religious school was targeted .

Such attacks, which targeted mosques, then schools, and embassies, reflect a clear security breach, which represents a major crisis for the Taliban, especially in light of international bodies declaring their concern about such attacks. .

The attack on the Pakistani embassy, ​​after the bombing of the Russian embassy, ​​may push the countries that opened their embassies to close them because of such operations .

ISIS claiming responsibility puts the Taliban in trouble, especially with Pakistan in light of the tensions between the two countries .

Soft targets

Political researcher, Obaidullah Bahir, a former lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”: There is no logic for the targets that ISIS struck in the past months. The logic of terrorism is spreading terror and panic among citizens, and proving the existence of terrorist organizations. .

Targeting embassies, educational centers, and schools is called “soft targets,” and it is a strategy followed by ISIS, as targeting them achieves the greatest degree of panic among citizens. .

These operations aim to convince the Afghan people that the organization is capable of carrying out painful strikes, and the organization also seeks to prove its ability to compete with the Taliban and extend its control. .

These bombings confirm that ISIS is a common enemy of the international community and the Taliban, and therefore not confronting the organization has a great impact on the region and the world as a whole. .

There must be a choice for the international community between the Taliban and ISIS. Although the Taliban has international reservations, its behavior does not go beyond the Afghan borders, unlike ISIS, which represents an international threat. .

There is an urgent need for intelligence cooperation between the international community and the Taliban, in order to be able to confront these attacks to protect the Afghan people, before the matter escalates. .

Lack of seriousness in the international confrontation with ISIS will lead to failure in confronting it in the future, especially since contemporary terrorism depends on the size and power of explosives that cause great damage. .

Attacks (ISIS-Khorasan) since the rule of the Taliban

ISIS has claimed responsibility for 224 attacks since the Taliban took power in August 2021, according to the SITE website, which specializes in extremist groups..

Most notable attacks

October 2021 ISIS targeted a Shiite hussainiya in Kunduz Province, killing 46 people and wounding 143 .

April 2022, bombing of a Shiite hussainiya in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing 11 people and wounding 32 .

June 2022, the bombing of a Shiite hussainiya in the Imam Sahib district, during Friday prayers, one person was killed and 4 were injured .

May 2022, bombing of a Shiite hussainiya in Kabul, killing 14 people .

5 September, bombing near the Russian embassy, ​​killing 6, including two embassy employees, and wounding 10 .

September, bombing near the Russian embassy, ​​killing 6, including two embassy employees, and wounding 10 In the same month, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in Herat, killing 18 people, including a well-known pro-Taliban cleric, and wounding 21 others. .

